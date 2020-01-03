Woman robbed of cell phone on CTA Red Line in Loop; 3 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was robbed of her cell phone on the CTA's Red Line subway in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.The robbery occurred on a Red Line train at about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of South State Street, police said. The 24-year-old victim told police that four men approached her and snatched her phone.One suspect was arrested after exiting at the Monroe stop and two others continued on the train to the Chinatown stop where they were taken into custody, police said.Police said charges are pending.