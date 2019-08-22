Woman struck by crossfire in Dolton shooting while children were in car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dolton police said a woman was struck by crossfire while driving on Sibley Boulevard Wednesday night.Police Chief Ernest Mobley said the woman was driving on Sibley near Chicago Road when she was struck. She was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.The woman's children were in the car at the time of the shooting, but were not injured police said.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Further details about the victim have not been released.