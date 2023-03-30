Sensory friendly Easter Bunny pictures offered at Woodfield Mall

This Woodfield Mall Easter Bunny in Schaumburg offers a sensory friendly environment for children with developmental disabilities.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A picture with the Easter Bunny is a rite of passage for many families.

This weekend there's a special opportunity, in a sensory friendly environment.

The Caring Bunny is a private event, designed for children with developmental disabilities.

The bunny hops on over to Woodfield Mall on Sunday.

Heather Lloyd, director of marketing and business development at Woodfield, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday with a few friends.

Ben, 11, and Justin, 10, who have autism, were shown with the bunny Thursday morning.

Woodfield Mall is located at 5 Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Visit simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall for more information.