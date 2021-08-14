Wrigleyville hit-and-run leaves one dead, another injured; driver fled scene on foot, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Wrigleyville Saturday morning.Witnesses said the driver of a BMW SUV cut through the parking lot of a BP gas station near Halsted and Addison and hit another car around noon. The driver then allegedly took off down the street for about a block or so before driving up on the sidewalk, hitting a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man in the 3500 block of North Freemont, according to police.Witnesses also said the driver then got out of the car and took off on foot.The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition, officials said.The names of the victim's have not yet been released.Police are talking to witnesses and trying to pull surveillance video, but no one is in custody.