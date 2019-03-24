Crime & Safety

Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are looking for two people possibly connected to a double homicide in Gary, Indiana

GARY, IN. (WLS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating a double homicide after two people were found fatally shot.

According to police, they were call to East Third Avenue off of the Dunes Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a woman and a young boy dead.

The police department has not released any information about how young that boy is.

However police did release photos of two men they want to talk to. Authorities said two men were caught on camera near the home around the time it happened.

Officials ask if you have any information, to call police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygarymurderdouble homicidedouble shootingdouble murderinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Off-duty Chicago cop killed in River North shooting identified
Quick Tip: Spring cleaning dangers
Man runs through dust devil at foot of Mayan temple
Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain ends, windy, cooler Sunday night
Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
Show More
Dr. Dre celebrates his daughter getting into USC 'on her own'
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states, including Illinois
'The Conners' renewed for second season
More TOP STORIES News