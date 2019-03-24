Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home

GARY, IN. (WLS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating a double homicide after two people were found fatally shot.According to police, they were call to East Third Avenue off of the Dunes Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday.Officers found a woman and a young boy dead.The police department has not released any information about how young that boy is.However police did release photos of two men they want to talk to. Authorities said two men were caught on camera near the home around the time it happened.Officials ask if you have any information, to call police.