gun violence

Community activists call on Lightfoot to give kids bulletproof backpacks amid Chicago gun violence

Dajore Wilson, 8, killed in Canaryville Labor Day shooting
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some community activists in Chicago want children to carry bulletproof backpacks in an effort to stem the growing number of young gun violence victims.

Violence Interrupters Executive Director Tio Hardiman asked during a press conference Thursday morning outside Chicago Police Headquarters for Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to introduce measures to provide body armor to kids.

Hardiman said nearly 40 children have been shot and killed so far this year.

One of them was 8-year-old Dajore Wilson, who Hardiman claims might be alive if she had this kind of protection.

RELATED: Chicago crime: $10K reward offered in fatal Canaryville shooting of Dajore Wilson, 8
EMBED More News Videos

Dajore Wilson shooting (1 of 6)

Police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the gunman in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Dajore Wilson in Canaryville on Labor Day.



"The young girl, Dajore Wilson, shot and killed on 47th Street, if she had a bulletproof backpack, there's a possibility it could've helped to save her life, if someone had acted fast and put the bulletproof backpack in the window," Hardiman said.

Hardiman is a former politician and community activist. During Thursday's press conference, several children demonstrated how the backpacks, made by Tier 1 Protective Solutions, could help during a possible shooting.

Several backpacks were also given out at the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago shootingchicago crimejb pritzkerlori lightfootgun violencechicago violencechild killedbackpackchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Woman, 61, in critical condition, 2 others shot in Roseland
44 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
53 shot, 10 fatally in weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 fatally struck in I-290 hit-and-run after fleeing stolen car, police say
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Video: Man knocked out during fight over social distancing in south suburbs
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
AJ Freund's father could accept plea deal in court Friday
Small plane lands on Palatine road
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Show More
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Orland Park rally demands return of fall sports, in-person learning
Driver killed in Wauconda crash
Kyle Rittenhouse listed as 'hero' in assignment at Dallas school
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool Friday
More TOP STORIES News