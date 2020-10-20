CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first recreational marijuana dispensary in west suburban Aurora opens its doors Tuesday.
ZenLeaf is on Route 59 near the Naperville border and is set to open its doors at 9 a.m. Earlier this month, nearby Naperville saw its first recreational marijuana dispendary open its doors.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
The company estimates the store will produce at least $1 million a year in tax revenue for Aurora. The company has also said it has hired about 40 employees
Rise Naperville, suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, holds grand opening
Last week, the Illinois Department of Revenue announces that the state has collected more than $100 million in the first eight months since recreational marijuana was legalized on January 1.
ZenLeaf, Aurora's 1st recreational marijuana dispensary, opening today
MARIJUANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More