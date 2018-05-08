1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Avenue

One man was injured after being hit by a cable that came loose from a building at 150 North Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One man was injured after being hit by a cable that came loose from a building at 150 North Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Police said seven vehicles were damaged by the falling debris when a piece of building equipment detached from support cables and fell onto Michigan Avenue.

Authorities said the piece that fell from the 10th floor of the building is called a davit, which holds the scaffolding to the top of the building.

The Chicago Department of Buildings said the scaffolding system failed and part of it became detached from the roof, causing it to fall.

The fire chief said the plan is to move the davit and cable from the building. They have crews inside the building trying to cut a hole in the window from the 11th floor and they will try to physically remove it to keep everyone safe. But, until that happens, they are going to keep roads in this area blocked should that davit fall.

Michigan Avenue is closed between Lake and Randolph and Randolph Street is closed between Michigan and Wabash while repair crews work to secure the scaffolding.

The injured man was taken the hospital and police said he was in stable condition.
