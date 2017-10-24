2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student

Police in Portage, Ind., are investigating a crash that killed two people, including an honor roll student at Chesterton High School.Amera Abuhakmeh's sister was also in the car at the time, and survived. Her family is now grief-stricken."She had this energy about her. She had this sass about her that was undeniable," said Armando Gomez, Amera's father.Amera was happiest when she was playing her trumpet in the Chesterton High School marching band."She loved her band, in the Trojan guard. She was dedicated to that thing," Armando said.At 17 years old, Amera was getting ready to graduate. She had dreams of being a dermatologist."She had plans since she was a little girl. She knew always what she wanted to do," Armando said.Tuesday morning's ride to school ended abruptly. Amera and her little sister Amaya were on Route 20 when police said a car heading the other direction crossed the center line and crashed into theirs head on. Amera and the other driver, an 85-year-old woman, died instantly.Entesar Gomez, her mother, saw her minutes earlier."My daughter came back in the house because she forgot to give me a hug and a kiss. She told me to have a good day," she said.That would be the last time she hugged her oldest daughter."Kiss your kids every morning and tell them you love them because they can just go. They can just go," Entesar said.Her parents said 12-year-old Amaya is being closely watched by doctors at Comer Children's Hospital for a laceration to her spleen.