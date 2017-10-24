  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Portage, Ind., are investigating a crash that killed two people, including an honor roll student at Chesterton High School. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police in Portage, Ind., are investigating a crash that killed two people, including an honor roll student at Chesterton High School.

Amera Abuhakmeh's sister was also in the car at the time, and survived. Her family is now grief-stricken.

"She had this energy about her. She had this sass about her that was undeniable," said Armando Gomez, Amera's father.

Amera was happiest when she was playing her trumpet in the Chesterton High School marching band.

"She loved her band, in the Trojan guard. She was dedicated to that thing," Armando said.

At 17 years old, Amera was getting ready to graduate. She had dreams of being a dermatologist.

"She had plans since she was a little girl. She knew always what she wanted to do," Armando said.

Tuesday morning's ride to school ended abruptly. Amera and her little sister Amaya were on Route 20 when police said a car heading the other direction crossed the center line and crashed into theirs head on. Amera and the other driver, an 85-year-old woman, died instantly.

Entesar Gomez, her mother, saw her minutes earlier.

"My daughter came back in the house because she forgot to give me a hug and a kiss. She told me to have a good day," she said.

That would be the last time she hugged her oldest daughter.

"Kiss your kids every morning and tell them you love them because they can just go. They can just go," Entesar said.

Her parents said 12-year-old Amaya is being closely watched by doctors at Comer Children's Hospital for a laceration to her spleen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashteen killedPortage
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Boy, 10, swept through Hinsdale drainage pipe after heavy rain
Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Signed Rizzo photo missing from young cancer patient's room
4th woman alleges Harvey Weinstein sexual assault
Woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from hospital
Show More
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
New screening rules announced for some refugees
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Video shows bank customer tackle armed robber
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Holocaust survivors share their stories via hologram
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video