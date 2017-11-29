2 teens charged in Chinatown robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said two juveniles have been charged in a robbery in the city's Chinatown neighborhood on Nov. 11.

Police said the two 17-year-olds have been charged with one felony count of robbery each.

Police said on Nov. 11 at about 7 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was walking in the 200-block of West 23rd Street when the two teens allegedly approached her from behind and pulled her handbag. The victim fell to the ground in the struggle, police said, and the teens fled the scene with her purse.

Police are withholding the identities of the teens because they are being tried in juvenile court.
