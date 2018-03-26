3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash

Three members of a family were killed in a horrific crash in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.The crash occurred at the intersection of Rand and Gold Roads at about 6:05 p.m. Police said the family of four was in a car when the 16 year old driver turned in front of an oncoming car and hit it.Investigators said a 57-year-old father, 53-year-old mother and 20-year-old sister were killed. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.The 16-year-old son who was driving the car survived and is hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was hospitalized.Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.