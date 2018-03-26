3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash

Three members of a family were killed in a horrific crash in Des Plaines Sunday, police said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Rand and Gold Roads at about 6:05 p.m. Police said the family of four was in a car when the 16 year old driver turned in front of an oncoming car and hit it.
Investigators said a 57-year-old father, 53-year-old mother and 20-year-old sister were killed. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.
The 16-year-old son who was driving the car survived and is hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was hospitalized.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
