5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run on Eisenhower Expressway ramp on West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and four others injured after they were struck by a vehicle on an Eisenhower Expressway ramp on the West Side Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person was killed and four others injured after they were struck by a vehicle on an Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp on the West Side Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police received a call about a person in the roadway at the Homan Avenue exit ramp of the Eisenhower Expressway at about 4:44 a.m. Police said five people were in a cab that had broken down on the Eisenhower and they decided to walk up the exit ramp.

The five people were then struck by a car exiting the expressway. Police said the car did not stop and they are investigating it as a hit and run.

Police said one person was killed and four others were transported to hospitals. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed or the conditions of the four people injured.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle, but the vehicle's front bumper was left behind at the scene of the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedpedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesChicagoEast Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER
Surveillance image released of car suspected in NW Side hit and run
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors
Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies
Mom on a college tour called the cops on 2 Native American teens
Boy, 12, shot in East Garfield Park
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Show More
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
AG Madigan sues two women for defrauding immigrants out of nearly $35K
Manhunt continues after ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
VIDEO: Boat catches fire in Chicago River
More News