Activists speaking out after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting

Body cam video was released in South Shore police shooting. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Activists will be at Chicago Police Headquarters Monday morning after police released body camera video of a deadly police shooting over the weekend.

Some activists want to see Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson resign.

Sunday, Chicago police released body cam video of a police shooting less than 24 hours after it happened. It came on the heels of chaotic protests near 71st Street and Jeffery Avenue.

WATCH: REAL-TIME VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING
Body cam video of moments prior to the fatal police shooting of Harith Augustus. This is 1 of 2 videos released on Sunday. CPD added slow-motion effect.



According to Superintendent Johnson, the video provides clarity and he believes it speaks for itself.

Saturday evening, an officer shot and killed 37-year-old Harith Augustus. Foot patrol officers wanted to question him after seeing what looked to be a gun protruding from under his belt.

Moments later, as he struggled with the officers, the video appears to show a gun tucked into his pants on one side and a clip on the other.

WATCH: SLOW-MOTION VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING
Body cam video of moments prior to the fatal police shooting of Harith Augustus. This is 1 of 2 videos released on Sunday. CPD added slow-motion effect.


Then after breaking free from police, Augustus walked into the street and appeared to be reaching for the weapon in his pants before the officer opened fire.

"These things happen at a split-second and officers have to make decisions quickly," Johnson said. "They don't have the luxury of looking at video later."

WATCH: Supt. Johnson announces release of body cam video
Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson discussed the fatal police shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.



The superintendent said he believes protests over the shooting created a public safety threat and he hopes releasing the video will calm tensions.

He said he consulted with the Augustus family, community leaders and COPA investigators.

After the shooting Saturday evening at 71st Street and Clyde Avenue, crowds gathered and clashed with police. Four police officers injured and four protesters were arrested. Protesters threw rocks and bottles at police officers and jumped on squad cars, damaging two vehicles. Charges are pending against one protester.

Crowds hit the streets for another protest on the South Side shortly after the bodycam video was released Sunday, but it was much quieter than the one that broke out after the shooting Saturday.

There were no clashes with police and no arrests Sunday night. After watching the video, some protesters say they still believe the deadly shooting of Augustus was not justified.

Augustus, who has a young daughter, was a barber at Sideline Studio Barber & Beauty Salon just a couple blocks away from the shooting. On Wednesday, there will be gathering at the shop to remember him.

He had just left work when he was shot.

WATCH: Fellow barbers remember Harith Augustus
Harith Augustus, who was fatally shot by Chicago police, was remembered by his fellow barbers.



The shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which said in a statement that it is committed to a "thorough, objective and unbiased investigation and requests the public's patience and cooperation." Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.
