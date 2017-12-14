AMAZING RESCUE: Trooper saves driver's life, then arrests her for DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

Dashcam video captured dramatic moments as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a driver?s life before arresting her for allegedly driving under the influence. (WLS)

NAPLES, Fla. (WLS) --
Dashcam video captured dramatic moments as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a driver's life before arresting her for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper responded late Wednesday night to a vehicle that had drifted off the interstate onto the shoulder near Naples.

"Ma'am, ma'am, come on. Please wake up, ma'am. Please!" the trooper can be heard saying frantically after finding a female driver unresponsive in the driver's seat with the doors locked.

Unable to wake the driver, the trooper broke the vehicle's window and found she had no pulse. The trooper carried the vehicle out of the vehicle, determined she was not breathing and began to administer CPR.

"She's breathing again. Yeah, I can hear her heartbeat," he can be heard saying while still performing chest compressions.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the 32-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence and driving while license suspended, authorities said. A breath test revealed the driver's alcohol concentration level to be .039 and drug screen results are still pending.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
state troopersDUIdashcam videocprrescueFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FCC repeals Obama-era net neutrality rules
Metra BNSF trains canceled, thousands left in cold
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
Gary death of missing Hammond teen ruled homicide
Armed teen tries to rob off-duty CPD officer in Beverly, police say
Cook County voters to see marijuana question on ballot
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Show More
6-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube makes $11M
Parents say school let 5-year-old walk home alone
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Markham woman wins $675K lottery prize
Couple accused of starving, biting their children
More News
Top Video
RTA approves fare hikes for CTA, Metra, Pace
Holiday season etiquette from expert Ellen Ericson
Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Police sergeant accused of trying to kill son due in bond court
More Video