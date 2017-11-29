Armed suspect shot by Chicago police in Washington Park

EMBED </>More Videos

An armed suspect was shot by Chicago police. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An armed suspect was shot by Chicago police in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 6100-block of South King Drive at about 2:14 p.m., police said. A spokesperson said the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

"The officer fired and shot the offender who was then taken into custody. The officers immediately requested medical aid and recovered the offender's weapon," said Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident. The officer will be placed on 30-day leave, which is standard operating procedure.

The suspect is at Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police-involved shootingchicago police departmentChicagoWashington Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker charged; finding gun was key, police say
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Union: American Airlines glitch leaves holiday flights without pilots
City takes next step toward O'Hare express train
Gunman on the run after robbing Bellagio casino
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Show More
AMBER ALERT: Search continues for missing 3-year-old
Police: Man tried to abduct boy outside Brighton Park school
Trump stokes anti-Muslim sentiments by retweeting extremist
Flu season could be bad, experts warn
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Trump stokes anti-Muslim sentiments by retweeting extremist
Flu season could be bad, experts warn
More Video