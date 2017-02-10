Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Chrysler

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1747690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Feb. 20.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1747698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Feb. 20.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1747700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Feb. 20.

The 2017 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Feb. 20. It's the largest auto show in the country, with hundreds of cars and trucks and five indoor test tracks.One of the hot trends at the show this year is the subcompact SUV. ABC7's Roz Varon spoke on the 2018 Toyota C-HR, a smaller Toyota RAV4, and the 2018 Ford EcoSport, a smaller Ford Escape.Mark Trostle, head of design at Dodge, introduced the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, which is touted to be the fastest, most capable three-row SUV. It will make it's debut at the auto show. Kelley Enright of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spoke on Chrysler's multi-brand track, which includes an acceleration lane, slalom and brake zone.Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor at Cars.com, spoke on the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, which received top honors from the website for quality, innovation and value.Chicago Auto Show Co-Chairman John Hennessy talked about what's new this year's show.