Boy, 14, shot in leg in the Loop

The Chicago Fire Department said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Loop Friday afternoon.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Lower Wacker Drive and Wabash Street, fire officials said.People in the area said they heard several gunshots. A man who was walking by at the time said he heard a kid screaming in pain for help, noticed a teenager coming up out of the stairwell from Lower Wacker to Upper Wacker, bleeding from the leg. The witness hailed someone from the street and asked them to call 911.Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the boy was buying something from another individual at the time of the shooting."It was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Thomas Barnes, witness. "The young man was shot, I saw him holding his chest, I helped him get up here, he was shot in the leg."He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.Sources said the shooter was on a Divvy bike.Police are at the scene speaking with witnesses and surveying the area both on Upper and Lower Wacker drives. Guglielmi said CPD has good leads and are reviewing video from nearby crime cameras.