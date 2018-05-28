STARBUCKS

Which Starbucks locations are closed for racial-bias training May 29?

Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while sitting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company will close thousands of stores on May 29 for racial-bias education. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz)

Weeks after a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested while waiting for a business meeting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks, the company will close thousands of stores on Tuesday, May 29, for racial-bias education.

The Seattle-based chain will shutter its company-owned locations and corporate offices within the United States to train its nearly 175,000 employees. Signage posted at several stores and listings on the company's website indicate that many locations will close for the day at 2:30 p.m. local time, though hours vary from store to store.

A sign on one Chicago store said the location would be closing so that employees can "reconnect with our mission and share ideas about how to make Starbucks even more welcoming."

Licensed stores that are not owned by Starbucks are not required to close. Many of the Starbucks locations in airports, on college and private business campuses and within grocery and other retail stores will remain open for regular hours Tuesday. Starbucks said it will also make its company-commissioned education materials available to those partners.

The company has listed this week's updated hours of operation for all locations on its website.

Starbucks' training will "address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome." The curriculum was developed through collaboration with representatives from the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations.

"The company's founding values are based on humanity and inclusion," Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in an April news release. "We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer."

MarketWatch estimates the closure will cost the chain $12 million in revenue.
