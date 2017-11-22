Columbia College students robbed by 3 males in 5th incident near Grant Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Columbia College students were the victims of a fifth violent robbery in or near Grant Park in the past two weeks. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Columbia College students were the victims of a fifth violent robbery in or near Grant Park in the past two weeks.

The students, ages 18 and 19, were at the skate park near East Roosevelt Road and South Michigan Avenue in Chicago's South Loop around 12:20 a.m. when they were approached by three males, police said.

At least one of the suspects implied he had a weapon, police said. The thieves allegedly took the students' cell phones and ran. The students were not hurt.

Four other robberies have occurred in the area since Nov. 8:

-About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 200 block of East Balbo;
-About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 100 block of East Balbo;
-About 8:05 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 500 block of South Michigan; and

-About 10:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 600 block of South Michigan.

A 22-year-old man walking near Grant Park on Nov. 20 was beaten and robbed by a group of at least four males.

Police issued a community alert that said the suspects are described as black males and females, thought to be between 15 and 20 years old, standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing about 130 pounds, police said. The suspects were wearing black bandanas, green hooded sweatshirts and baseball caps.

Roosevelt University issued a warning to their students after the violent robbery on Nov. 12, which occurred near campus. A 16-year-old girl was charged in connection with that incident.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
Girl, 16, charged in robbery near Roosevelt University
Police: 3 robbed by group near Roosevelt University campus
Top Stories
Thanksgiving holiday travelers should allow extra time at Chicago airports
Ex-Gage Park charter school teacher charged with sex abuse
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued
Trump defends Roy Moore but calls it 'good for women' so many allegations coming out
4 children, 2 adults killed in house fire outside Dixon ID'd
David Cassidy dead at 67
I-Team finds vested interest in free parking on Chicago streets
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
Show More
Police: 3 juveniles arrested for Chicago carjackings
Uber says 2016 data breach affects 57 million riders, drivers
Judge orders mother who killed disabled daughter back to prison
Sterling Bay plans soccer venue at proposed Amazon HQ2 Chicago site
More News
Top Video
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued
Thanksgiving holiday travelers should allow extra time at Chicago airports
Better Business Bureau: Avoid holiday shopping scams
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video