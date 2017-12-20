A holiday party hosted by Chance the Rapper is being held Wednesday night at the Field Museum. Guests are being asked to donate to help the homeless."Yes, he's going to be here - volunteering, giving out bags with his daughter - maybe just exploring the museum," said Justin Cunningham, a SocialWorks volunteer.Chance's organization SocialWorks is behind the "Night At The Museum." Several companies and a church are teaming up with SocialWorks to make sure thousands of needy students have a great night at the event.As an example, one company helped donate 4,000 backpacks and thousands of toys."We get our people involved, we get our merchandise involved...every resource we have. And when we partner with a group like SocialWorks, we go all in," said Bradley Nardick, Bargains in a Box.While this party is free for needy students, those who can afford it are asked to donate $15 to SocialWorks and winter gear for the homeless.In Chicago, 82,000 people are homeless, 82 percent of them are doubling up, like couch surfing or staying in a shelter."We know that a lot of homelessness isn't seen, it's hidden. It's really important for people to recognize when you see someone on the street that's just a sliver of the problem," said Doug Schenkelberg, executive director, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.In fact, 18,000 CPS students are homeless. Statewide, that number jumps to 50,000.