  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
EDUCATION

Emanuel promises free, universal pre-K for every child in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel unveiled his plan to provide free, universal, all-day pre-K for every 4-year-old child in Chicago. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a lofty promise: free, universal, all-day pre-K for every 4-year-old child in Chicago.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel made that commitment Wednesday as he unveiled his plan at Truman College, one of five City Colleges that offer full-day pre-school programs for young children.

"It's like three years, they're in school already. They already know their routines, they know how to be independent, go to the bathroom on their own, wash their hands. They know how to clean up after themselves, they're all ready for kindergarten," said Cristine Martinez, a pre-K teacher at Truman College.

The new entitlement is expected to cost $175 million. Emanuel said a change in the school funding formula approved by the General Assembly last year will cover most of the costs, as long as those monies continue to be approved. At present, preschool in Chicago is free for the poorest families, while others pay on a sliding scale, up to $14,000 dollars a year. But because space is limited and admission is mostly based on need, many middle-income parents are shut out entirely.

"The first group of kids that will get all-day, full-day pre-K, 4-years-old, are children of parents who work, make $45,000 or less, and that will be the first installment," Emanuel said.

A student at Truman College, Isabel Lopez is able to enroll her 3-year-old son Vincent in the full-day program. It's meant he's learning important skills, while she's able to finish her degree.

"It's meant the world to me right now. I'm finishing my internship and my bachelor's and I'm going into nursing school. If I didn't have this program here, there is no way I would be able to pursue my career," Lopez said.

CPS will use existing funds to cover the initial rollout this fall. After that if the district gets the extra money it wants to from the state, then the plan is for every 4-year-old in Chicago to have access to full time pre-K by 2021.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationrahm emanueleducationpre-schoolChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
VIDEO: Kindergarteners take turns greeting classmates each day
Oswego High School yearbook caption draws criticism
Chicago Defender Charities relaunches Youth Media Program
25 Illinois schools receive math, science teacher training
More Education
Top Stories
Chicago videographer fatally shot while driving in Printer's Row
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M
Investigation continues into death of CFD diver during Chicago River rescue attempt
Gone in 60 seconds: Smash-and-grab thieves caught on video
Dixon police officer who prevented school shooting honored
U of C's new trauma center sees more than 250 patients in first month
Yorkie stolen from Lemont front lawn in broad daylight
Show More
Grand jury indicts Harvey Weinstein on rape charges
Special needs student surprised with Taylor Swift tickets
Illinois lawmakers move closer to budget deal
East Aurora HS dean's assistant found dead day after Indy 500
Convicted ISIS recruit headed back to custody
More News