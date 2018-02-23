EDUCATION

Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin in custody after threatening post prompts school closure

A former Miami Dolphins player is in custody after a social media post caused classes to be canceled at Harvard-Westlake School in Holmby Hills Friday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A former Miami Dolphins player has been taken into custody in connection to a social media post that prompted classes to be canceled at his former high school on Friday.

Law enforcement confirmed to Eyewitness News that former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was detained in Southern California Friday morning, and he is being questioned by Los Angeles Police Department detectives.

The social media post came to light Thursday evening and prompted the Harvard-Westlake Schoo campus closure "out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority," the school said in a statement. "We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."

In an updated statement, the school attributed the social media post to a former student.

Police are investigating if Martin created the Instagram post or if it was the work of hackers.


Authorities said the post mentioned Harvard-Westlake School by name. Police are investigating if Martin created the post or if it was the work of hackers.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the decision to cancel classes was made by Harvard-Westlake due to an "indirect threat" on Instagram.

The bullying-related post was published by a person who attended the school more than 10 years ago, police said.

Several LAPD vehicles were seen at the Holmby Hills campus Friday morning. Classes at Harvard-Westlake School's Studio City campus were also canceled Friday due to the incident.

It was unclear when classes would be back in session.
