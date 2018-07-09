Two Chicago area girls win 'Letters about Literature' writing contest

Nearly 47,000 students entered the Library of Congress' Letters about Literature writing contest, and two of the three national winners are young ladies from the Chicago area.
We heard how the award-winning letters helped 10-year-old Akosua Haynes, of Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, cement her determination to become an astronaut and helped 13-year-old Rylee Johnson, from Hoffman Estates, through the sudden loss of her mother just twoyears ago.
To read Akosua's and Rylee's winning letters, CLICK HERE.
Related Topics:
educationWindy City LIVEcontests
educationWindy City LIVEcontests