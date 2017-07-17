Garth Brooks offers to pay for newly engaged couple's honeymoon

One Texas couple will have their honeymoon paid for, courtesy of country music superstar Garth Brooks.During a concert in Oklahoma City, Drew Bargsley decided it would be the perfect time to pop the question.Brooks saw what was happening while he was on stage and stopped mid-song to talk to the couple.He asked the bride-to-be where she wanted to go for a honeymoon. When she said she had no idea, Brooks offered to pay for their trip, as long as they picked Hawaii.The groom-to-be wrote on Facebook "when you shut down the entire Garth concert proposing to the love of your life. Oops."Congratulations to the happy couple!