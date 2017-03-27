DANCING WITH THE STARS

Go behind the scenes of 'Dancing with the Stars'

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC7's Janet Davies spent a night in the Hollywood ballroom where all the magic happens. (WLS)

By
LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
We're taking you behind the scenes to see what goes on before those tangos and foxtrots begin. ABC7's Janet Davies spent a night in the Hollywood ballroom where all the magic happens.

There's a flurry of cast and crew, with last-minute primping and posing. The audience is invited right on stage for a pre dance show party that includes VIP guests.

"The kids are so excited - more excited to see everybody else, they like the girl pro dancers the best," said Hyla Ross, David Ross' wife.

If you think the dancers are stressed out with their routines, the costumers only have four days to design and create these.

"It depends on the song and the theme. Usually we'll go with a color that's more softer, if it's gonna be a really pretty dance. Or if it's gonna be more rock and roll, we use kind of more edgy and studs and stuff like that," costume designer Steve Lee said.

A team of 30 puts the costumes together, but the "rhinestoning" alone takes two days. The style is "provocative," which most of the ladies eventually embrace.

"The show does sort of something to people when you start competing and you're dancing you see the other girls sexy, most women want to be the same!" costumer designer Daniela Gschwendtner said.

"I love athletes and they're always willing to experiment and try things, like we have David, we did the Cubs uniform for him and blinged it out," Lee said. "He was very happy. He said it felt more comfortable than his uniform."

"I love having David Ross. I'm a Boston guy, he's got that ring, the Cubs, he's got that ring, that's really cool!" host Tom Bergeron said.

The first elimination takes place Monday night. You can watch "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC 7 at 7 p.m.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentdancing with the starsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Charo talks 'Dancing with the Stars' performance
Cubs' David Ross ties for 3rd place in 'DWTS' season premiere
'Dancing with the Stars' returns with Mr. T, Simon Biles
David Ross, Mr. T get set for DWTS season premiere
More dancing with the stars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines to get spinoff
Couple who met on set of 'Orange Is The New Black' wed
Antonio Banderas says he's recovered from a heart attack
'Puppy Dog Pals' to debut on Disney Channel
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shootout closes inbound I-290 near Kedzie, ISP says
Man shot by ICE agent on NW Side
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Missing Tennessee student: Video of teen missing with teacher released
Man charged in Joliet hammer attack of brother's fiancee
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
Gov. Rauner pushing to add toll lanes to I-55
Show More
Homemade slime gives girl 3rd-degree burns
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
Amtrak train derails near Union Station
Family sues town to demolish house after getting creepy letters
State treasurer holds online auction of unclaimed property
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man charged in Joliet hammer attack of brother's fiancee
Shootout closes inbound I-290 near Kedzie, ISP says
ABC 7 kicks off week of saying 'goodbye' to Frank Mathie
More Video