Lady Gaga announces Wrigley Field concert after Super Bowl halftime performance

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a high-flying Super Bowl halftime show, pop star Lady Gaga announced her plans for her upcoming tour, including a show in Chicago at Wrigley Field.

Gaga will be coming to Wrigley on August 25. Tickets will go on sale on February 13.

The singer will also be making 47 other stops on her tour, including at Fenway Park in Boston.

The tour announcement comes after Lady Gaga garnered rave reviews for her performance at the Super Bowl. She began her performance by singing "God Bless America" near the roof of NRG Stadium. Gaga then jumped off the roof and was lowered down to the stage and sang a medley of her hits.
