CAVALIA: Odysseo extends its stay in Illinois; 1 week of shows added to calendar

One of the most elaborate and acclaimed live shows in the world is running now in Chicago. (WLS)

Matinee, evening performances now scheduled through May 7
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Odysseo by Cavalia continues to win over Chicago residents and visitors. Due to the ongoing demand in the City, one week of shows has been added to the Midwest debut of the theatrical extravaganza which marries acrobatics, stage arts and equestrian arts.

Matinee and evening performances are now scheduled through May 7.
Cavalia's Odysseo features 65 horses, 48 talented riders, acrobats, aerialists, and dancers all with live vocals and band. The show creates incredible special effects using a video screen three-times the size of an iMAX theater; a three-story mountain; life-sized merry-go-round; and a real lake made of 40,000 gallons of recycled water. You can see Cavalia's Odysseo under the White Big Top at the Soldier Field South Lot. Adult tickets are priced from $34.50 to $144.50. Special pricing and packages also available for groups, children (2-12), juniors (13-17) and seniors (65+).

Admission: Adult tickets are priced from $34.50 to $144.50 (no service charge). Special pricing and packages also available for groups, children (2-12), juniors (13-17) and seniors (65+). For an extra special outing, the Rendez-Vous VIP package offers the best seats in the house, full meal buffet dining before the show, open bar, desserts during intermission and an exclusive visit to the stables after the show. This unique VIP experience takes place in a tent alongside the White Big Top. The Rendez-Vous VIP package prices range from $144.50 to $269.50 (no service charge).

The public may purchase tickets to attend show that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. or evening at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at www.cavalia.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111

Link: www.cavalia.com
