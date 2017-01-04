  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Former CPD official Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as new police chief in Oakland, Calif.
SWEEPSTAKES

Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This is the place to find links to the various sweepstakes, rules, and promotions from ABC7 Chicago and Windy City LIVE.

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
Win 4 tickets to a Chicago performance.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/rdd5we
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/rdd5we
The 2016 World Series Collector's Edition: Chicago Cubs
All 7 games complete and uncut.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/fyvrao
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/fyvrao
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Elite Series Action-Figures
Set of 8 Figures - Exclusively from Disney Store.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/s2bfjr
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/s2bfjr
Win Tickets to Goodman Theatre's "A Christmas Carol"

A family 4-pack could be yours.
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/sdcy4q
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/sdcy4q
Alessi Foods and Pete's Fresh Market INSTANT WIN Sweepstakes
Instantly win a gift basket or $100 gift card
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/6km9uf
Official Rules: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/6km9uf
Win Tickets to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Exclusive Advance Screening
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/h5a2eu
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/h5a2eu
Win Tickets to The Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

2 Winners will receive family 4-packs
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/zospaa
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/zospaa
ENTER The New Year's RoomPlace Sweepstakes
A chance to win the $5,000 RoomPlace Sweepstakes
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/3ezkj2
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/3ezkj2
Windy City LIVE -- "GET US TO GOODWILL, SHOW US YOUR CRAZY SWEATER HOLIDAY CONTEST"
Win a trip to NYC to see "Live with Kelly"
Entry Form: http://woobox.com/z9brgn
Official Rules: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/z9brgn
Link to Vote starting December 6: http://woobox.com/xp668o
Related Topics:
entertainmentsweepstakessweepstakes rules
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SWEEPSTAKES
Jimmy Vesey agrees to two-year, entry-level deal with Rangers
Agent: Jimmy Vesey has 'a lot to think about' after meeting teams
Wolves talking Love only with Cavs
More sweepstakes
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The New Edition Story' to premiere in Chicago
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
Man charged with murder after motorcycle helmet attack at Walmart
Free marijuana to be handed out at Trump inauguration
Jesse Jackson Jr. fights to keep divorce case in Illinois
Arrest made after viral video of female Lyft driver attacked over parking spot
Verdict reached in Hobos street gang trial
Deputies: Teen robbers terrorize IHOP customers
Show More
Driver opens fire on officer during traffic stop
Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief, sources say
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
More than 100 injured in NY commuter train derailment
More News
Photos
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: #12 to #31
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl Methodology
More Photos