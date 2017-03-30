Dwyane Wade shares what being a dad means to him

Since Dwyane Wade broke his elbow two weeks ago, it appears he's staying busy with another important role - being a dad.The Bulls guard posted a photo of himself getting a big hug from his son, Zion, on Thursday. He also shared some thoughts about how meaningful it is to him that he's able to show up for his son."Not being able to play the game I love because of injury sucks but being able to be more of an active father doesn't. This picture is everything to me. My son Zion was so happy that dad could show up and support him in his school play. It's things like this we all take for granted but means the world to our kids, our youth. Just showing up and being there makes a kid feel like they're on top of the world!" Wade wrote on Instagram.Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union live in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood with their children.