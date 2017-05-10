FOOD & DRINK

Lincoln Park Zoo, DryHop Brewers create new beer to raise money for polar bears

A polar bear at the Lincoln Park Zoo. (Lincoln Park Zoo)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Lincoln Park Zoo is collaborating with DryHop Brewers on a new beer that will raise money for polar bears and raise awareness of climate change, the zoo said.

The beer "Ursus Mapletimus" is a smoked maple imperial white ale that will be released at the Lincoln Park Zoo's fundraiser "Zoo-ologies: A Midsummer Night's Roar" on May 20. The beer will then be available at DryHop, 3155 N. Broadway, starting at 6 p.m. on May 24 during Craft Beer Week.

For each pint of Ursus Mapletimus sold, DryHop will donate a dollar to the Lincoln Park Zoo's work on behalf of polar bears.

"This collaboration continues to bring animals in need to the forefront of conversations, helping shed light on the threats to species such as polar bears," said Lincoln Park Zoo Executive Vice President Megan Ross, Ph.D. "In order to help save polar bears from the impacts of human-induced climate change, we need to work together, making this partnership with DryHop Brewers even more meaningful."

Ursus Mapletimus is the fourth collaboration beer made by DryHop for the Lincoln Park Zoo. The brewery was inspired to work with the Lincoln Park Zoo after DryHop's owner visited polar bears' habitat in Churchill, Manitoba.

"It's unbelievable that this is our 4th year collaboration on a beer with Lincoln Park Zoo! Time flies when you're brewing beer to support such a fantastic local organization like the zoo. This year, we brewed a Smoked Maple Imperial White Ale to raise funds in support of the zoo's polar bears Siku and Kobe, as well as polar bears across the globe," said DryHop Brewers Head Brewer Brant Dubovick.

The Lincoln Park Zoo's polar bear exhibit "Walter Family Arctic Tundra" opened in November 2016. For more information, visit lpzoo.org.
Related Topics:
foodlincoln park zoopolar bearbeeranimalLincoln ParkChicagoLake Villa
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Eggs all day on Mother's Day, featuring Nellie's Free Range Eggs
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Time Out Chicago to host Taco Thursday
Now open: 'The world's first avocado bar'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
$20K reward offered in case of missing Schaumburg woman
Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies
Show More
Teen charged in Roseland murder; attempted robbery of man shoveling snow
Woman delivers 13-pound baby
Illinois named 4th-best state for police officers, study says
Gasping for life: Syria's merciless war on its own children
Street designation honors Blair Holt, teen fatally shot on CTA bus 10 years ago
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos