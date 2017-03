@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink — Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet. — ElleLeven (@Barbeydahl) February 23, 2017

Those new Peeps-flavored Oreos are giving some people a bright pink surprise when they use the bathroom.The limited edition cookies just came out a few weeks ago. The Oreos have a pink marshmallow filling.Complaints are turning up on Twitter that after eating the cookies people's excrement looks like Pepto-Bismol. One person said the Oreo Peeps left a pink stain in the toilet.