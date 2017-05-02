  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

Taste of Chicago line-up features Alessia Cara, Cafe Tacvba, Ben Harper, others

Alessia Cara arrives at WE Day California at the Forum on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Alessia Cara, Café Tacvba, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Passion Pit and The O'Jays will perform this year at the 2017 Taste of Chicago.

The food and music festival will run July 5-9 in Grant Park. The food festival will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Music performance times vary for each show.

Admission to the food festival is free, but tickets for the music performances go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

To view the full lineup or to purchase tickets, visit: tasteofchicago.us.
Related Topics:
foodfestivaltaste of chicagoChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Rick Bayless wins outstanding restaurant at James Beard Awards
Jimmy John's brings back $1 subs today
McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches
Chicago restaurants give back to St. Jude's
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
Man dragged by car, killed, while trying to sell his phone
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
Man accused of trying to pass several cars in Aurora crash that injured 4
Show More
School step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Man yanked out of car at gunpoint in Lakeview carjacking
American passenger arrested after fight on flight from Japan
Boy, 3, fatally struck by alleged DUI driver day after homeless family found shelter
Families of suspects in Jack-in-the-Box shootout question nearly 45 shots fired
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos