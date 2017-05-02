Taste of Chicago line-up features Alessia Cara, Cafe Tacvba, Ben Harper, others

CHICAGO (WLS) --Alessia Cara, Café Tacvba, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Passion Pit and The O'Jays will perform this year at the 2017 Taste of Chicago.
The food and music festival will run July 5-9 in Grant Park. The food festival will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Music performance times vary for each show.
Admission to the food festival is free, but tickets for the music performances go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
To view the full lineup or to purchase tickets, visit: tasteofchicago.us.