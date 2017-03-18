NUTRITION

Reset your weight loss goals

Have you already given up on your New Year's resolution to lose weight? (WLS)

Have you already given up on your New Year's resolution to lose weight? March is the perfect time to get back on track.

It's National Nutrition Month and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reminds us that we all hold the tools to make healthier food and lifestyle choices. Those changes can be small, but make a huge difference.

Research shows that developing healthy habits is more successful when people use simple, individualize and practical strategies. Make sure you choose the right plan. There's no one-size fits all approach. Your plan will likely fall apart if you're not truly committed. So do the research and make sure your choice is both safe and effective.

It's also important to eat more fruits and vegetables; which provide added vitamins, minerals, and fiber with few calories. And if you want to lose weight, track what you eat. Get an app and food scale to visualize how much you should be consuming.

Registered dietitian Pat Baird visited Eyewitness News to talk about ways to lose weight, feel better, and put your best fork forward.

For more information visit:
Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics
Blueberry nutrition & recipes
Fruits and Veggies-More Matters
