Lamborghini wedged beneath car in West Loop crash; nobody injured

A Lamborghini got wedged beneath another car in a West Loop crash. No one was inside the other car at the time. No one was injured. (@OILTRADER305)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Lamborghini somehow ended up crushed underneath another car in Chicago's West Loop on Friday.

Miraculously no one was injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Randolph and Clinton Streets.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Dmitry Richie, admitted to ABC7 Eyewitness News that he was at fault. He said he was driving straight when another driver in the intersection began making a left turn, and he was trying to avoid an accident.

"I pressed the acceleration instead of brake," Richie said.

The Lamborghini driver said the car was totaled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashluxury vehiclescar accidentWest LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 people rescued from Lake Michigan
Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say
Dangerous waves, rip currents make local beaches hazardous
Emanuel voices support for Dan Ryan march led by Fr. Pfleger
3 girls missing from Albany Park reunited with family
Man killed by masked shooter in East Garfield Park
Mexico extradites Sinaloa cartel capo Damaso Lopez
Bradley family holds out hope to find sisters missing 17 years
Show More
Police investigating death of woman found dead with bag over head as homicide
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Chicago Proud: Local woman volunteers with Red Cross for 60 years
2 Women speak out after accusing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping
More News