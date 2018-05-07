Mount Sinai Hospital briefly on lockdown after 40-person disturbance in lobby

Mount Sinai Hospital was on lockdown Monday afternoon following an incident in the ER. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mount Sinai Hospital was briefly on lockdown Monday afternoon following a disturbance inside the main lobby involving 40 people, a hospital spokesperson said.

The lockdown was between 1:45 p.m. and 2:12 p.m., said Dan Regan, a Mount Sinai spokesman. No injuries were reported.

Chicago police were called to the scene to disperse the crowd.

The incident occurred two days after the hospital was on lockdown following a drive-by shooting outside the hospital's ER, which injured two 35-year-old women. The lockdown was lifted at midnight Sunday. The hospital said Saturday's lockdown was a precautionary measure which prohibited visitors from going inside.

The hospital is located in the Douglas Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
2 women shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital
Two 35-year-old women were shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's West Side, police said.


The weekend shooting is believed to be related to an earlier shooting Saturday involving a 25-year-old man who was shot while riding a bike in the 3700-block of West Roosevelt.

The two women who were shot are family members of the 25-year-old man and were headed to the hospital to visit him. Both women were wounded in the lower body. No one was in custody. The offender was in a dark-colored sedan that pulled up and started firing shots.
Two women were shot Saturday night outside Mount Sinai Hospital.

