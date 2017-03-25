1 killed in Las Vegas Strip shooting; suspect barricaded in bus

LAS VEGAS --Two people were shot, one fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.
The shooting suspect is barricaded on a bus, and tactical teams and negotiators are on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.
"This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect," Hadfield said.
The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.
Authorities said the shooting is not related to an earlier burglary at the Bellagio.
The Strip is currently closed. Guest safety is of the utmost importance. Please comply with all instructions from law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/nlQnLPUVCi— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) March 25, 2017
PIG-MASKED MAN HIT BELLAGIO JEWELRY STORE
Earlier Saturday, at least three well-dressed masked burglars, carrying sledgehammers, smashed their way into a high-end jewelry store early Saturday at one of Las Vegas' most luxurious hotels.
The burglary prompted authorities to lock down parts of the swanky Bellagio Resort & Casino and sent panicked guests rushing outside.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said the men were wearing suits and at least one had on a pig mask. Hank added authorities believe one of the men was carrying a gun.
Three suspects are in police custody and being interviewed by investigators.
Twitter user Kira Kamil described seeing the burglary.
"Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest," Kamil wrote.
No one was injured during the daring attempt, police said.
Twitter user Nino also said he was at the hotel at the time and "had to run to escape."
Authorities said it is too soon to put a price tag on the theft.
