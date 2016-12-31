NEWS

2 shot, including Uber driver, on NW Side

Chicago police investigate after an Uber driver was wounded on the Northwest Side. (NVP Video)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were wounded, including an Uber driver, in a shooting on the North Side Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Police said two gunmen were firing shots at a documented gang member in the 2200-block of North Latrobe Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. Then, an Uber driver nearby felt pain in his leg after he dropped off a passenger, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The 37-year-old Uber driver was wounded in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition. The other victim, a 24-year-old man, was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Chicago police are investigating. No one is in custody.
