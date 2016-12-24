NEWS

3 children killed in fire in Gary

Three children were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in Gary, Ind.

Laura Podesta
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Three children were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in Gary Friday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. to the fire in an apartment complex in the 4200-block of West 23rd Court.

The fire started in the first floor living room and spread throughout the unit. Two of the children were found in the same room and the third was found in a stairwell.

A woman, possibly the mother of the children, was hospitalized in stable condition at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus. She escaped after jumping out a back window, firefighters said.

Neighbors described hearing the kids screaming and not knowing what was happening.

"I was at my house and all you smelled was smoke. I got my kids up, I said put your clothes on, something is on fire. That's all you smelled was fire. I came around here and you flames just coming out the windows," said neighbor Diamond Childress.

Two of the children have been identified to the Lake County Coroner as Jayden Mitchell, 5, Alaya Pickens, 4. Authorities have not released the identity of the third victim, a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators remained on the scene Saturday morning to figure out how exactly the fire was started and if it was accidental or possibly started intentionally.
