3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-290 crash near Western Avenue
Three people were killed and and another person was critically injured in a crash early Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were killed and one person was critically injured early Tuesday morning in a crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway near Western Avenue.

Illinois State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. The car was so badly mangled that it is almost unrecognizable.

Two people died at the scene. Two others were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Stroger Hospital. One of those people died at the hospital. The other remains in critical condition. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

All lanes of outbound I-290 were closed near Western for about four hours for the crash investigation. Two left lanes re-opened around 6:30 a.m. All lanes are not expected to re-open until around 8:30 a.m.

It is unclear whether weather played a role in the crash. Rain fell in the area overnight. The roads were wet at the time of the crash, but not slick, since the ground and air temperatures were above freezing. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A semi ripped part of its top off while trying to detour around the outbound I-290 closure. It got stuck on Van Buren underneath train tracks. Two other semis also got stuck under the Jackson tracks near Rockwell. No injuries were reported.
