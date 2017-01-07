3rd person dies after Chatham shooting on Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) --A third person has now died from a mass shooting on Christmas night in the Chatham neighborhood, police said.
Steven Freeman, 33, was one of seven people shot in the 8600-block of South Maryland Avenue, police said.
Two brothers, 18-year-old James gill and 21-year-old Roy Gill III, were also killed in the shooting.
Investigators said a group of people were celebrating on a porch when someone in a gray hooded sweatshirt came from a nearby alley and started shooting.
No one is in custody.