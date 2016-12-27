NEWS

8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

The Fox Valley Mall reopened at its regular time one day after seven people were arrested following a massive brawl. (WLS)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Eight juveniles have been charged a day after a massive fight at a shopping center in Aurora, Ill., police said.

The disturbance at Fox Valley Mall on Monday came as there were similar problems at malls nationwide.

Aurora police said Tuesday that eight juveniles have been charged with misdemeanors and have not ruled out future felony charges. Police said that more arrests are also possible.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with battery and resisting police; a 15 year-old girl has been charged with resisting police and disorderly conduct; two girls, ages 13 and 15, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with battery; two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with obstructing police. All but one of juveniles are from Aurora.



Cell phone cameras captured the commotion around 7 p.m. at the center of the mall. Terrified shoppers scrambled for the exits as the fight grew and 75 officers were called to break up the fight.

"I'm still a little shaken up. I've never that many people inside brawling like that," said Alexis Malone, who was working inside the mall.


Workers said the fight started in the middle of the food court, and stretched to the first floor of the mall. Police said more than 1,000 people were in the vicinity of the fight, which prompted them to evacuate and close the mall for the safety of patrons.

Police said a police sergeant and a mall security guard were battered while trying to break up the fight. No one was hurt in Monday's brawl in Aurora, Ill.

The Fox Valley Mall reopened 10 a.m. Tuesday. Food court employees said they were not instructed to do anything differently, but there was some damage to some of the property that they had to clean up.

Fox Valley wasn't the only target, police have been called to fights at several malls across the country including in Indianapolis where over 100 teenagers began to fight in a mall and someone reported hearing shots fired.



Seven underage teens were arrested and police said one male and six females were involved in the fight in Indianapolis. Police believe the fights were arranged on social media and then carried out.

Huge fights also broke out nationwide from Colorado to Tennessee, Texas to New Jersey.

"Five arrests have been made. All the arrest were juveniles. We also had two people that were injured," said Chris Amsler of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado.

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, people panicked after teenagers fought in the food court, witnesses thought they heard gunfire, but police no shots were fired.

