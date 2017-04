Airport police records, recordings show United passenger as 'aggressive,' 'combative'

EMBED >More News Videos A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport.

EMBED >More News Videos The daughter of a man dragged off a United Airlines flight at O'Hare Airport spoke on behalf of her family Thursday.

EMBED >More News Videos United CEO Oscar Munoz sat down exclusively with ABC News after controversy over the removal of a passenger from an overcrowded plane.

The ABC 7 I-Team has obtained the official reports and recordings from airport police and they paint a different picture of the incident.Chicago Aviation police reports obtained by the I-Team describe United passenger David Dao, 69, as combative, aggressive and starting to fight with officers.Doctor David Dao and his wife had boarded united 3411 for their flight home to Louisville.When word came that United wanted four passengers to deplane so crew members could take their seats, authorities said Dao refused to leave."A few passengers are refusing to get off the aircraft when instructed by the agent and also supervisor," the recording said.That is how it started, according to the police report obtained under an I-Team FOIA. Three aviation police officers tried to talk Dao into leaving and when he repeatedly refused, they forcibly removed him.The scenes in the viral video show Dao being dragged off and hitting his head in the process.According to police, "Mr. David Dao yelling about leaving, repeatedly in an aggressive manor, flailing his arms, starting to fight with officers."While they are removing him, officers said Dao is "able to knock an officers hand off his arm, causing the officer to lose control and Dao to fall and hit his mouth."An aviation officer reported Dao said, "I'm not getting off the plane, just kill me. I want to go home." That was reiterated by the captain who reports Dao "was spitting blood saying I'm going home just kill me."The three aviation officers were relatively new hires.Two of them were on the job about a year and a third officer, the one who most aggressively removed Dao from his seat, had been an aviation cop less than two years.At the time of the United incident, that officer had just come off suspension a few days earlier, according to police records, for insubordination. He allegedly ignored an order to secure an airport entrance.The names of the aviation officers are in the police records but the I-Team is not reporting the names because there has been no opportunity yet for the officers to respond.Chicago attorney Tom Demetrio said Dao has a significant concussion and plans to sue the airline. As for the implication in police reports that Dao caused his own injuries by being combative, Demetrio told the I-Team, ''It's utter nonsense. Consider the source."Dao hired powerful Chicago attorneys. Thomas A. Demetrio, co-founder of Corboy & Demetrio, and Stephen L. Golan, managing partner of Golan Christie Taglia, are representing him.United CEO Oscar Munoz promised, in an interview with ABC News, to review policies and promised change at the airline.In an initial response to the incident, Munoz seemed to blame Dao, describing him as "disruptive and belligerent." He then did an about face, offering Dao a public apology for the way he was treated. Demetrio said Thursday the apology looked "staged."United refunded all the tickets to passengers on board Flight 3411. They can take the compensation in cash or credits.Munoz sent a letter to some frequent fliers in response to the incident. Here's the full text: