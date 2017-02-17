NEWS

Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged

Chad Robertson, 25, was shot by an Amtrak police officer outside Union Station (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Amtrak police officer has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Minneapolis man who was killed in an on-duty incident.

LaRoyce Tankson, 31, turned himself in to to law enforcement authorities late Thursday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says 25-year-old Chad Robertson died Wednesday.

Robertson was on a stopover in Chicago, waiting to board a bus to Minneapolis near Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 7. His family said he was approached and shot for no apparent reason. The officer shot him in the left shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Guglielmi says the man's wounds were considered non-life threatening at the time. Officers found cash and drugs on Robertson at the scene, police said, but they did not find any kind of weapon.

Robertson was the father of two young children and worked construction in Minnesota. His family said he went to Union Station the night he was shot because it was cold and he wanted to warm up.

Chad Robertson and his family


Amtrak issued a statement, saying, "Amtrak is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chad Robertson. Amtrak is cooperating fully with the Chicago Police Department and State's Attorney's office as they conduct an independent investigation. As there is a pending investigation, we are unable to comment further."

Attorney Douglas Hopson of Chicago told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that Robertson's family will now be considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingamtrakman killedChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man shot by Amtrak police outside Union Station dies
Family of man shot by Amtrak Police officer calls for justice
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Trump press conference fact-check: What the president got wrong and right
Senate poised to confirm EPA nominee Scott Pruitt despite a renewed court battle
More News
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Bob Michel, former US House GOP leader from Illinois, dies at age 93
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Show More
Cell phone video captures aftermath of deadly Hammond crash
Woman, 67, carjacked on Near North Side
CPS, board sued over freshman allegedly beaten by older students
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Charges filed, arrest warrant out for NFL player Darrelle Revis after altercation
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos