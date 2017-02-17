Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged

Chad Robertson and his family

An Amtrak police officer has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Minneapolis man who was killed in an on-duty incident.LaRoyce Tankson, 31, turned himself in to to law enforcement authorities late Thursday.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says 25-year-old Chad Robertson died Wednesday.Robertson was on a stopover in Chicago, waiting to board a bus to Minneapolis near Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 7. His family said he was approached and shot for no apparent reason. The officer shot him in the left shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.Guglielmi says the man's wounds were considered non-life threatening at the time. Officers found cash and drugs on Robertson at the scene, police said, but they did not find any kind of weapon.Robertson was the father of two young children and worked construction in Minnesota. His family said he went to Union Station the night he was shot because it was cold and he wanted to warm up.Amtrak issued a statement, saying, "Amtrak is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chad Robertson. Amtrak is cooperating fully with the Chicago Police Department and State's Attorney's office as they conduct an independent investigation. As there is a pending investigation, we are unable to comment further."Attorney Douglas Hopson of Chicago told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that Robertson's family will now be considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.