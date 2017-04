EMBED >More News Videos A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago attorneys for a man who was violently dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport plan to give an update on the case Thursday.For the first time, the public may hear from Dr. David Dao's family, who will join his attorneys for a press conference around 10 a.m.All signs seem to point to a legal fight. Dao, 69, hired a powerful Chicago law firm. They asked United and the city to preserve any video or audio files from the Sunday flight.The videos other passengers posted to social media caused international outrage this week. They show a bloodied Dao being dragged by his hands off a plane after he refused to give up his seat for a flight crew that needed to get to Louisville, Ky., the next day.United CEO Oscar Munoz promised Wednesday, in an interview with ABC News, to review policies and promised change at the airline.In an initial response to the incident, Munoz seemed to blame Dao, describing him as "disruptive and belligerent." He then did an about face, offering Dao a public apology for the way he was treated.Three Chicago Department of Aviation officers were put on administrative leave this week.A third round of protests is expected Thursday at O'Hare. Some have called for a boycott of United.Chicago's committee on aviation will hear from local aviation officials Thursday on how the situation was handled. United officials were also asked to attend the meeting.