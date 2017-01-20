An autopsy in the death of a Highland Park man found after a fire in the parking garage of a River North high-rise Tuesday morning showed no signs of foul play, Chicago police said.Chicago police and fire responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a "rubbish fire" on the 11th floor of a parking garage located in the 300-block of North LaSalle Street. When they arrived, they found the remains of Louis Cohen, 60.Cohen's body was found badly burned and an autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office found no signs of struggle. Investigators said there were no signs of an accelerant in the fire and there were some indications that Cohen may have had car trouble.Cohen worked as a real estate attorney for Foley and Lardner LLP for eight months in the Business Law Department, the firm said in a news release. He was formerly with firm DLA Piper for 27 years. His firm said Cohen previously represented the owner and redeveloper of the Chicago Soho House Club and the City of Atlanta in connection with negotiations leading to the development of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Atlanta Falcons.Cohen was a founding member and director of the Stanford Real Estate Council, the release said.