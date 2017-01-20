NEWS

Autopsy: No signs of foul play in death of Highland Park man found after fire at River North parking garage

Louis Cohen. (Photo from chambersandpartners.com)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An autopsy in the death of a Highland Park man found after a fire in the parking garage of a River North high-rise Tuesday morning showed no signs of foul play, Chicago police said.

Chicago police and fire responded around 6 a.m. to a report of a "rubbish fire" on the 11th floor of a parking garage located in the 300-block of North LaSalle Street. When they arrived, they found the remains of Louis Cohen, 60.

Cohen's body was found badly burned and an autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office found no signs of struggle. Investigators said there were no signs of an accelerant in the fire and there were some indications that Cohen may have had car trouble.

Cohen worked as a real estate attorney for Foley and Lardner LLP for eight months in the Business Law Department, the firm said in a news release. He was formerly with firm DLA Piper for 27 years. His firm said Cohen previously represented the owner and redeveloper of the Chicago Soho House Club and the City of Atlanta in connection with negotiations leading to the development of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Atlanta Falcons.

Cohen was a founding member and director of the Stanford Real Estate Council, the release said.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundfireRiver NorthChicagoHighland Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Body found after fire at River North high-rise parking garage ID'd
Body found in River North parking garage
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Rescuers Searching Overnight for 20 Trapped by Avalanche at Italian Hotel
Trump May Have Early Chance to Target ISIS Leader
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More News
Top Stories
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
Man charged in fatal beating of visitor in Glen Ellyn home
Off-duty Robbins officer fatally shoots alleged robbery suspect in Chicago
'El Chapo' extradition is milestone for justice, prosecutor says
Rare rat virus outbreak reported in Wisconsin, Illinois
Show More
Women: Man caught on video taking photos up skirts
McDonald's to bring 1,100 jobs to West Loop
10 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago on Thursday
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
Schumer slams Trump's 'swamp' Cabinet picks
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos