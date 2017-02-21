NEWS

Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate

EMBED </>More News Videos

Charges have been filed in connection with an attack on Henry Sembdner, a middle school student who was left in a coma and hospitalized for five days. (WLS)

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Charges are now filed in connection with an attack on Henry Sembdner, a middle school student who was left in a coma and hospitalized for five days.

A 14-year-old is charged as a juvenile in the attack on the South Elgin 12-year-old. The suspect appeared in court with both of his parents Tuesday. The suspect faces three charges - one felony count of aggravated battery and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

The suspect has been ordered into home monitoring and will not be allowed to leave his home, other than to go to school. He will also have an evaluation by a diagnostics center.

The suspect's parents said in court he is still attending school now, although the school has held an expulsion hearing.

Henry returned home February 7. His mother tweeted a picture of his homecoming.



Students at Kenyon Woods Middle School wore Chicago Cubs gear after the attack to support Henry, who is in seventh grade.
PHOTOS: South Elgin students rally around classmate


What happened to Henry is still a shock to all of his friends at school.

"I cannot believe that this happened to my friend," said friend Alyssa Anderson.

"Seeing him the hospital, all of those pictures. It's just so sad. It's horrible," said Alex Best, another friend.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted a message of support to Henry, promising him tickets to a game and encouraging him to stay strong.



He tweeted another message of support in response to the news Henry was home.



School officials said Henry accidentally bumped into another student in a packed hall. That student became aggressive and began to violently attack the boy. Henry was thrown so hard on the floor that he suffered several skull fractures.

Henry couldn't breathe on his own. He was airlifted to Lutheran General, where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

"He is just so sweet. He would do this for anyone else. He is just the sweetest kid ever," Alyssa said.

Alex said she knows the alleged attacker and rides the bus with him every day.

"I was very shocked, knowing it was him," she said.
Her mother, Jennifer Best, said the horrible incident has brought so many in the community together.

"This poor little innocent child is so known and so loved to so many today. I really feel that that is just giving him more strength to get better, day by day," Best said.

Related Topics:
newsbeatingassaultstudentsSouth Elgin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
South Elgin boy home from hospital after alleged beating
South Elgin boy, 12, awake after alleged beating
South Elgin boy, 12, out of coma after allegedly beaten by classmate
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
School officials: South Elgin middle school student severely beaten by classmate
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
New immigration memos announce more than 15,000 new hires
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
Bull goes on the run in New York City
Supreme Court hearing case of teen shot dead in Mexico by border agent in US
More News
Top Stories
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch to Chicago
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Arrest warrants issued in disappearance of Streator woman
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Show More
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Burger King, Tim Hortons parent to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
CPD: 5 killed, 32 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Chicago
CPD expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides
More News
Top Video
5 killed, including 4 American tourists, in Australian plane crash
CPD expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video