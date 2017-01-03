Chicago couple 1st to marry in Cook County in 2017

The first couple to be married in Cook County in 2017 didn't know cameras would follow their every move Tuesday morning. But after eight years together, Darnell Lane and Charlotte Passley decided it was time."It's overdue!" Passley said.Lane and Passley were not the first in line at the Vital Records Office in Chicago's Loop, but the couples before them decided to pass on the publicity. As a result, the happy couple received the first marriage license in the county this year and several perks.They were married immediately by Cook County Clerk David Orr, who also took care of their marriage license fee. Orr is the only county clerk in the state of Illinois with the legal authority to perform the marriage ceremony on the spot.A number of local businesses donated gifts, including Loews Chicago Hotel, Michael Jordan's Steak House, iO Theatre, Eli's Cheesecake, Edible Arrangements and LaSalle Flowers. This has become a tradition in Cook County over the last 25 years.When Lane, Passley and two of their four children left their home on Chicago's West Side to get in line before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they were unsure of whether they would be able to get married the same day. But they brought their rings just in case.As far as their plans to celebrate?"We gonna kick it!" Lane said.Congratulations, love birds!