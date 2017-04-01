CPD: Stats show decline in shootings, murders in March

CHICAGO (WLS) --New numbers released by the Chicago Police Department Saturday show a drop in violence across the city last month.
CPD says that although some numbers are going down, there is a lot of work that needs to be done.
In March, police said shootings declined by 35 percent for the month compared to last year and 15 percent for the year up to this point. The number of shooting victims is down 32 percent for the month.
Murders declined by 12 percent in March compared to last year and are down four percent compared to last year.
A total of 37 people were killed in 168 shootings and a total of 209 shooting victims.
Speaking about the latest shootings in South Shore, where seven people were killed in three separate shootings, Superintendent Eddie Johnson talked about the work that needs to be done.
"Beyond the perspective of a cop, as a Chicagoan, I'm angry and sick and you have my promise that CPD will use the full weight of our resources to go after the individuals responsible," Johnson said.
Police officials said murders declined for the second consecutive month and that is the first time that has happened since August of 2014.