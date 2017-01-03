Deputy fatally shot teen during DuPage County domestic call

A DuPage County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a teenage boy after responding to a domestic battery call early Monday in unincorporated suburban Villa Park.Just after midnight, the first deputy to arrive at the townhouse near Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue got into an altercation with 17-year-old Trevon Johnson, prompting the deputy to open fire, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.Johnson's family said the teenager and his siblings were squabbling, but had stopped before the sheriff's deputy entered the home.Johnson was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died.Family said Johnson was a student who had a job and regularly worshipped at his uncle's church."This 17-year-old is the victim, make no mistake about it. He should not have been shot and killed in his home," said Larry Rogers Jr., the Johnson family's attorney.The incident is the first deadly shooting by a deputy there in over 20 years."We have a person who was unarmed, and now he's dead, so I'm going to let you be the judge of that," said Rev. Alfonzo Singletary, the boy's uncle.Police are withholding the name of the deputy who shot Johnson.Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the DuPage County coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.Illinois State Police are investigating.