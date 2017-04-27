NEWS

Doctor dragged off flight, United settle lawsuit

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in 2008. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a United Airlines flight to Louisville when he refused to give up his seat for crew members, has reached a settlement with the airline for his injures, his attorney said.

Video of Dao being physically removed from the April 9 flight quickly went viral.

Dao's attorney said that the amount remains confidential as one of the provisions of the settlement.

He also praised United CEO Oscar Munoz.

"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded," said attorney Thomas Demetrio.

United announced changes to its customer policies Thursday.
Related Topics:
newsUnited AirlinesvirallawsuitsettlementChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says
Suspect charged with 3 counts of murder in Fresno shooting spree
Shots fired near South Loop Portillo's
More News
Top Stories
Autopsy results pending in toddler's 'suspicious death'
Delta passenger removed from flight for using bathroom
Mom allegedly threw lighter fluid on kindergarten teacher
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Suspect in Delaware state trooper's murder fatally shot
Depositions reveal shocking details in teen's hot school bus death as drivers allegedly had sex
Show More
Body of missing woman found in river days after friend's body mistaken for hers
Something's wrong with this Metra sign
Shots fired near South Loop Portillo's
Teen earns associate's degree before high school graduation
'Superbug' fungus new menace in US hospitals
More News
Photos
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
Parents revive Blockbuster at home for son with autism
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
More Photos